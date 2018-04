The Minnesota Timberwolves earned a rare road win Monday night, topping the Jazz 106-104 in overtime in Salt Lake City. Minnesota is 16-54 overall and 7-28 on the road.

Zach LaVine led the Wolves with 27 points on 7-19 shooting, while Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points with seven rebounds.

Minnesota returns home Wednesday night to host the Lakers at Target Center (7 PM, WJON).