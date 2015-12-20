Wolves Cruise To Win In Brooklyn Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 100-85 Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center. The Wolves trailed 2-0 very early in the game but never trailed for the rest of the contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points to lead the Wolves while also pulling down ten rebounds in the win. Backup center Gorgui Dieng added 20 points and ten rebounds off the bench for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves improve to 11-16 with the win. Minnesota plays at Boston Monday night.