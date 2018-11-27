Wolves Cruise Past Cavs Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 Monday night in Cleveland. The Wolves improve to 10-11 overall with the win, and 6-2 since trading away Jimmy Butler.

Robert Covington led Minnesota with 24 points while also securing seven rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and ten rebounds in the win.

Kyle Korver's 22 points off the bench led the Cavaliers in the loss.

The Timberwolves will host the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.