Wolves Comeback Falls Short Despite Towns’ Monster Night

The New York Knicks beat the Timberwolves 106-104 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 5-13 on the season with the loss.

Minnesota overcame a 16 point, fourth quarter deficit that included 11 consecutive defensive stops. Zach LaVine's three pointer with :49 left in the game tied the contest at 102.

Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony's jump shot gave his team the lead with 2.7 seconds remaining, and Anthony disrupted the Wolves' inbound attempt on the other end of the court to end the game.

Wolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a career-high 47 points and also pulled down 18 rebounds in the loss.