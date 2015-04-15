Wolves Close Out Season With Blowout Loss

MINNEAPOLIS -- Another dismal season came to a merciful end for the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night in a 138-113 drubbing at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The loss leaves the Wolves with a record of 16-66 -- their 10th straight losing season.

Conversely, the win keeps slim playoff hopes alive for the Thunder -- who are without star forward Kevin Durant.

Despite missing their superstar forward, the Thunder have been able to keep afloat thanks to MVP candidate Russel Westbrook, who finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the game.

The Wolves were led by veteran guard Kevin Martin's 29 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Two youngsters closed out their rookie seasons with strong showings. Andrew Wiggins finished with 23 points, capping off a very impressive debut season in which he will very likely take home the Rookie of the Year award.

Fellow rookie Zach LaVine finished with a double-double -- scoring 19 points and dishing out 13 assists.