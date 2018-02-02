Wolves Clamp Down Defensively To Top Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-89 Thursday night at Target Center. The win snaps a two-game skid for the Wolves, and improves them to 32-22 overall this season.

The Timberwolves allowed only 17 points in the first quarter and outscored Milwaukee 60-39 in the first half.

Jimmy Butler led the Timberwolves with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Khris Middleton paced the Bucks with 21 points in the loss.