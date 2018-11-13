Wolves Bounce Brooklyn Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-113 Monday night at Target Center. The Timberwolves are now 5-9 overall and 5-1 at home this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a breakout game after a sluggish start to his season, posting 25 points and 21 rebounds for Minnesota in the win. Wolves point guard Jeff Teague added 24 points and 11 assists, while Derrick Rose posted 23 points.

The Timberwolves will host New Orleans Wednesday night at Target Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.