The Timberwolves beat the Toronto Raptors 89-87 Wednesday night in an exhibition game in Ottawa. Gorgui Djeng led the Wolves with 14 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns (12), Tyus Jones (12) and Andrew Wiggins (11) each scored in double figures for Minnesota.

The Wolves will play at Memphis on Sunday. The regular season begins at Los Angeles with a game against the Lakers on Wednesday, October 28th.