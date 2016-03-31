ST. CLOUD -- Longtime Minnesota Twins Radio Network Affiliate WJON and the Twins are contributing $5,000 to the City of St. Cloud to help put a new scoreboard up at Whitney Field C3.

The new scoreboard will cost about $14,000. Along with the $5,000 contribution WJON will also chip in an additional $2,000, for a total of $7,000, which the city plans to match.

The check was presented to St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis and St. Cloud Parks and Rec Director Scott Zlotnik.

No official timetable has been set for when the scoreboard will be installed, but Zlotnik says he expects the installation to happen this season.

Whitney Field C3 is mainly used for youth baseball and softball.

The money came to WJON from the Minnesota Twins after WJON won the Radio Affiliate of the Year award last August.