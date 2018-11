The Gopher football team lost 31-17 in Wisconsin today. Minnesota led 17-7 at halftime only to see the Badgers score 24 unanswered points to win Paul Bunyan's axe.

Mitch Leidner threw for 158 yards and 1 touchdown and he ran for a score in the first half. Leidner's solid first half was overshadowed by his 4 interceptions in the 2nd half.

The Gophers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record.