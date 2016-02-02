UPDATES: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our listening area until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday).

A winter storm is still expected to produce heavy snow across the region, and blizzard conditions across southern Minnesota.

Travel will become treacherous and the afternoon commute will be heavily impacted.

A severe winter storm is prompting officials to close highways in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday because of hazardous driving conditions.

The State Patrol says highways south of Highway 14 in southern Minnesota also are closed.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports hundreds of crashes statewide as a winter storm pushes across the state.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the patrol reports 287 crashes across Minnesota. In addition, there were 221 spinouts.