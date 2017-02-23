Winter Storm Track Pushing South

UNDATED -- Light snow will begin to spread across far southern Minnesota late this afternoon and into the evening. Heavy snow will develop later this evening, and into Friday, with blizzard conditions developing in the far south late tonight.

The National Weather Service says Stearns County is no longer in a Winter Storm Watch for tonight. St. Cloud is expected to get less than one inch of snow in the latest forecast models.

The heaviest snowfall has shifted to the southeast part of Minnesota where a foot or more of snow is expected before it ends Friday night.

Further to the northwest, very little snowfall is expected with a sharp cut off from several inches in the southern part of the Twin Cities, to only an inch in the northern suburbs.

Very difficult travel conditions are anticipated across much of the area under a blizzard and winter storm warning late tonight and into Friday.