Minneapolis -- The final score was Winona 34 and Rocori 30 in the Class 4-A State Semifinals at US Bank Stadium.

Going into the second half this is anyone's game with a score of Rocori 16 and Winona 20. For Rocori they were looking to keep the momentum and keep doing their game plan. For Winona they were looking to get back the momentum and get back to controlling the game.

The momentum continued for Rocori as they were the first to score in the third quarter. They scored on a 14 yard touchdown pass from Connor Schoborg to Derek Thompson to make the score 23-20. Winona would answer back as they would score on a Robert Warren 54 yard touchdown run to make the score 27-23. Rocori would score to end the third quarter on a 15 yard touchdown reception by Thompson from Schoborg to make the score 30-27.

The fourth quarter would be a back and forth defensive stand still, with both defenses not allowing no one to score until the final two minutes. Winona would score on a 2 yard touchdown run by Warren to make the final score 34-30. With the loss Rocori's season is over and they finished the season 10-5. With the win Winona advances and moves to 13-1 on the season.