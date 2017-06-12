Now that it's summertime in Minnesota…it’s time to have a little fun in the sun, but sometimes having fun means needing the right toys & equipment. We want to make sure you’ve got what you need. Would a new boat help? Or an A-T-V? What about a new personal watercraft?

Win the 'Fun in The Sun Giveaway,’ and you’ll have your choice of those and more. You Win! You Pick! One lucky winner will have the choice of the following:

2017 Smokercraft 16' Big Fish boat with 25 hp Yamaha 4 stroke & Shoreland'r Trailer from Miller Auto & Marine.

A new Polaris 850 ATV from Mies Outland.

A new custom deck from Tony's Lifetime Exteriors.

A new Personal Watercraft from Trueman-Welters Powersports.

An Ice Castle Early Jigger four season camper/fish house with accessories package.

Qualify every weekday through July 6th between 11 am and 2 pm, plus get additional entries online at 1390 Granite City Sports.

We'll draw the big winner on Friday, July 7th. Official 'Fun in The Sun' rules are available HERE.