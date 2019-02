The Willmar Cardinals overcame a large second half deficit to beat the Tech Tigers 75-61 in overtime Tuesday night. The Tigers led by as many as 12 points in the second half before the Cardinals came back.

Odier Olange led the Tigers with 18 points in the loss. Tech is now 7-18 on the season and 6-9 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Tigers will wrap up the regular season Thursday night at Fergus Falls.