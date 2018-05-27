Will Power Wins Indy 500

Australian Will Power has won the 102nd running of the indianapolis 500, making it the 17th victory for team owner Roger Penske.

Power led 59 of the 200 laps, holding off Ed Carpenter (2nd), and Scott Dixon (3rd) to take his first checkered flag at Indy, and his 31st overall -- making him the winningest IndyCar driver for Team Penske.

Top-10 Finishers

Will Power Ed Carpenter Scott Dixon Alexander Rossi Ryan Hunter-Reay Simon Pagenaud Carlos Munoz Josef Newgarden Robert Wickens Graham Rahal