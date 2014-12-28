Wild’s Skid Continues In OT Loss To Winnipeg
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild lost a back-and-forth game to the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Saturday night.
Minnesota's Mikael Granlund opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the year giving the Wild a 1-0 lead in the first period.
Winnipeg scored two unanswered goals before Jason Pominville tied the game 2-2 with his eighth goal of the season in the third period.
The Jets once again took the lead, but Thomas Vanek scored a power play goal just 32 seconds later and the game went to overtime, tied 3-3.
Winnipeg's Andrew Ladd scored about three minutes into the extra period to give the Jets the win.
The Wild have now lost five straight games to fall to 16-13-4 on the season.
Minnesota will look to stop their slump as they travel to Winnipeg on Monday for a rematch against the Jets.