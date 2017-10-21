Wild’s Early Season Struggles Continue

WINNIPEG - Between injuries and missed chances the losses are starting to pile up early in the season for the Wild.

Minnesota lost again Friday night to the Winnipeg Jets 4-3.

The Wild's poor penalty-kill gave up two goals, and lack-luster defense led to the other two goals.

It looked like the Wild were about to go into the 2nd intermission with a 3-2 lead until Wild Defense men Kyle Quincey took a slashing penalty with less than a minute to go. The Jets would score the tying goal less than 30 seconds later.