Wild Wrap Up Road Trip With Win In Winnipeg

The Minnesota Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 Tuesday night at MTS Centre in Winnipeg. The Wild wrapped up a four game Canadian road swing with a 3-1 record after the win.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau mixed up the line chart for the game, putting Charlie Coyle at center with wingers Nino Niederreiter and Jason Pominville, with great success. Pominville charted two goals and two assists, Niederreiter scored a pair of goals, and Coyle added three assists.