The Minnesota Wild defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 Monday night in State College, Pennsylvania in their preseason debut.

Kurtis Gabriel's second-period goal tied the game at one, and Jason Zucker scored with just five seconds left in regulation on the power play to earn the Wild the win.

The Wild play at Colorado at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS, joined in progress after the Scott Underwood Show.