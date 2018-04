ANAHEIM - The Minnesota Wild won 3-2 in overtime against the Anaheim Ducks.

Minnesota scored both regulation goals in the second period. The first was from the Wild's leading goal scorer, Jason Zucker . Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter each tallied an assist on the Zucker goal.

Zach Mitchell would score the next goal for Minnesota.

In overtime, Matt Dumba scored the game-winning goal. Zucker picked up an assist on the goal for his second point of the night.