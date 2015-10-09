Wild Use Avalanche Of Goals To Beat Colorado

The Minnesota Wild rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Avalanche 5-4 Thursday night in Denver. The Wild scored four goals in 5:07 of the third period.

The Wild fell behind 3-0 after one period, then 4-1 with 15:07 remaining in the third period before the offensive outburst. Zach Parise scored twice during the five-minute span, along with Nino Niederreiter and Thomas Vanek. Parise finished with a hat trick.