Wild Trade for Hanzal, White

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly traded for center Martin Hanzal, winger Ryan White and a 4th round pick with Arizona for a 2017 first round pick, a 2018 2nd round pick and a conditional draft pick in 2019.

The 30-year old Hanzal had 16 goals and 10 assists and White has 7 goals and 6 assists this season while playing with the Coyotes.

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday. The Wild lead in Western Conference and Central Division with 84 points. Minnesota will host the L.A. Kings tonight at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:45.