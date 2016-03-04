Wild Top Toronto Thursday

The Minnesota Wild topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 Thursday night at the Air Canada Centre. The Wild keep pace with Colorado in the playoff race with the win, as the Avs also won last night.

Mikko Koivu and Mikael Granlund each scored power play goals for the Wild, who have scored a power play goal in 15 of their last 19 games. Minnesota did not take a penalty.

The Wild play at Buffalo Saturday afternoon. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 11:45 a.m.