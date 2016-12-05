Wild Top Oilers Sunday In Edmonton

The Minnesota Wild's lengthy Canadian road trip continued Sunday with a 2-1 overtime win in Edmonton. The Wild have now won one of the first three games of the four game trip.

Charlie Coyle's ninth goal of the season with less than a minute left in the first period tied the game at one, and the stalemate would continue for the duration of regulation. Mikko Koivu netted the game-winner in overtime to give the Wild the win.