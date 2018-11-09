Wild Top Kings Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 Thursday night at Staples Center. The Wild is now 9-4-2 on the season.

The Kings struck first in the first five minutes of the opening period, but Nino Niederreiter tied the game for Minnesota with a goal late in the opening frame. Zach Parise scored the eventual game-winner in the second period, and Mikael Granlund iced the win with a goal in the final seconds of the third.

The Wild will play at Anaheim Friday night. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 8:45.