The Minnesota Wild beat the Blue Jackets 5-2 in Columbus Thursday night in their third preseason game of the season. Minnesota is now 2-1 at the halfway point of the exhibition season.

Christian Folin, Nino Niederreiter, Jonas Brodin, Eric Haula and Jason Zucker all had goals for Minnesota. Folin, Niederreiter and Brodin's goals all came on the power play.

Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves on 24 shots in his first preseason action.