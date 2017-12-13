Wild Top Calgary In Shootout Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 after going to a shootout Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 16-11-3 after the win.

Former SCSU Husky Matt Cullen scored in the first period for the Wild, while Mikael Granlund and Chris Stewart scored in the shootout. Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk was replaced after the first period after suffering an undisclosed injury.

The Wild host the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.