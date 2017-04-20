Wild Top Blues To Force Game Five

The Minnesota Wild beat the Blues 2-0 Wednesday night in St. Louis. The win keeps the Wild's season alive and forces the Blues to travel to Minnesota for a game five.

The Wild got on the board first for the first time this season with a Charlie Coyle goal at 16:50 of the first period, and Martin Hanzal scored his first goal of the playoffs at 16:41 of the second to give the Wild a two goal edge.