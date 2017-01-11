Wild To Be Represented By Trio At All Star Game

The Minnesota Wild will have three representatives at the All Star game this season in coach Bruce Boudreau, defenseman Ryan Suter and goaltender Devan Dubnyk.

This is the third time in Wild history that the team has had two players selected to the game. Defenseman Filip Kuba and goalie Dwayne Roloson were both selected in 2004, and in 2011 defenseman Brent Burns and forward Martin Havlat each made it.