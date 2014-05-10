Wild Tie Series 2-2 With Convincing Win Over Blackhawks

ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Friday to even the Western Conference Semifinals at two games each.

Jared Spurgeon scored a goal and picked up an assist for the Wild. Matt Cooke also returned from his seven game suspension and dealt out an assist for Justin Fontaine's opening goal.

Ilya Bryzgalov made some crucial stops down the stretch and picked up 18 saves in the action.

Minnesota will return to Chicago on Sunday night for game five of the series. You can hear the game on AM1390 The Fan with pregame at 7:30 p.m.