Wild Swamp Hawks Sunday At TCF Bank Stadium
The Minnesota Wild won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks Sunday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium. The Wild are now 27-22-10 on the season and one point out of a playoff spot.
Erik Haula, Nino Niederreiter, Matt Dumba, Thomas Vanek, Ryan Carter and Jason Pominville all scored goals for the Wild, and Devin Dubnyk made 31 saves in the win.
The Wild host the New York Islanders Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.