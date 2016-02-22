Wild Swamp Hawks Sunday At TCF Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Wild won their fourth straight game with a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks Sunday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium. The Wild are now 27-22-10 on the season and one point out of a playoff spot.

Erik Haula, Nino Niederreiter, Matt Dumba, Thomas Vanek, Ryan Carter and Jason Pominville all scored goals for the Wild, and Devin Dubnyk made 31 saves in the win.