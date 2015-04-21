Wild Surge Past St. Louis To Take Game Three

The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 3-0 Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series. Devan Dubnyk made 17 saves to earn his first career shutout for the Wild.

Jason Pominville scored his second goal of the playoffs when Zack Parise threaded a nifty pass through a pair of defenders right to the doorstep of the goal with Blues netminder Jake Allen well out of position. Pominville's eventual game-winner came at 14:08 of the second period, and gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Zach Parise scored his first goal of the postseason just 2:05 later to give the Wild a 2-0 lead, with Pominville getting an assist and Mikael Granlund picking up his second helper. Nino Niederreiter scored on the empty net with just over two minutes left in the third period to seal the win.