Wild Surge Past Chicago Thursday

The Minnesota Wild scored four goals in the third period to defeat the Blackhawks 5-2 in Chicago Thursday. The Wild is now 1-1-1 on the season.

After a scoreless first period Eric Staal broke the stalemate with a goal for Minnesota at 19:25 of the first period. Chicago tied the game at 8:21 of the third period with a Ryan Hartman goal, but the Wild notched four straight afterward to seal the win.

Chris Stewart scored a pair of goals, Jason Zucker tallied a power play goal and Mikko Koivu capped the scoring for Minnesota.

The Wild will host Columbus Saturday night at their home opener in St. Paul. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.