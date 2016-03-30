Wild Streak Continues Tuesday With Win Over Chicago

The Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center for their sixth straight win. The victory gives the Wild a five-game sweep over the Blackhawks in their season series.

Minnesota took an early lead on a Jarett Stoll goal, then got third period goals from Jared Spurgeon, Erik Haula and Nino Niederreiter to break a 1-1 tie. Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves to earn the win.

The Wild lead the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference by five points over Colorado, who lost to St. Louis Tuesday night.