Wild Stops Blues In St. Louis Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 6-2 Tuesday night at Scottrade Center. The Wild is now 29-19-9 on the season, good for 63 points and the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

After the Blues' Jaden Schwartz scored just :45 into the first period, the Wild rattled off six straight goals, beginning with Nino Niederreiter's goal at 2:02 of the first period.

Marcus Foligno, Mikko Koivu, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Eric Staal also scored for the Wild in the win. Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves in net.

The Wild will host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS.