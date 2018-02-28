Wild Steamroll St. Louis Tuesday Night

The Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 8-3 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 36-20-7 on the season, good for 79 points and third place in the Central Division.

Eric Staal had another spectacular game for Minnesota, notching a hat trick to give the veteran 33 goals on the season. The 33 goals are the fourth-most in Wild history behind Marian Gaborik (42 in 07-08, 38 in 05-06) and Brian Rolston (34 in 05-06).

Mikael Granlund had a four-point night with two goals and two assists, while Jason Zucker tallied a goal and four assists in the win.

The Wild will head to Arizona for a matchup with the Coyotes Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.