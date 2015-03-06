Wild Stay Hot In DC With Win Over Caps Thursday

The Wild beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Thursday night. Minnesota is now 35-22-7 on the season, good for the first spot in the Western Conference Wild Card race.

Minnesota trailed 1-0 after two periods before Jason Pominville tied the game at the 9:19 mark of the third period with his 14th goal of the season. Pominville then scored the game-winner at 14:28 of the third.