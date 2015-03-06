Wild Stay Hot In DC With Win Over Caps Thursday
The Wild beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. Thursday night. Minnesota is now 35-22-7 on the season, good for the first spot in the Western Conference Wild Card race.
Minnesota trailed 1-0 after two periods before Jason Pominville tied the game at the 9:19 mark of the third period with his 14th goal of the season. Pominville then scored the game-winner at 14:28 of the third.
Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves on 25 shots to pick up the win. Dubnyk is now 17-3-1 with Minnesota with a 1.62 GAA in 22 games. The Wild are at Carolina on Friday night (5:45, AM 1390 The Fan).