Wild Sputter In Loss To Blue Jackets Monday

The Minnesota Wild spun their wheels for 60 minutes in a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center Monday night. The Wild fall to 20-20-5 on the season and remain eight points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The game was tied at one after the first period, with Zach Parise tipping in a Mikko Koivu shot on the power play to tie the game at one with just 1:17 left in the first. Each team had just five shots on goal after the first period.

Neither team scored in the second period, in which the Wild outshot Columbus 12-9. Parise had a chance to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot in the second, but saw the puck roll off his tape and trickle wide of the goal.

The Blue Jackets scored a pair of goals in the third period to pull away for the win.