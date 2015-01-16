Wild Soar Past Sabres Thursday In Lopsided Win

The Minnesota Wild found themselves on the other side of a blowout Thursday when they topped the Sabres 7-0 in Buffalo. The win pushes the Wild back to even on the season with a record of 19-19-5.

Zach Parise started the scoring for the Wild in the first period with a goal at 5:13 and Thomas Vanek made the score 2-0 on a power play goal with under a minute left in the period.

Kyle Brodziak scored a short-handed goal for the Wild at 6:00 of the second period to make the score 3-0, followed by goals from Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon in the period for a 5-0 Minnesota lead after two.

Matt Cooke scored at 4:26 of the third period to make the score 6-0, and Erik Haula's power play goal at 18:27 capped the scoring for the Wild.

Devin Dubnyk made 17 saves to earn a shutout for Minnesota in his first game with the team after being acquired in a trade from Arizona.

The Wild will look to make it two in a row when they host the Coyotes Saturday night as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.