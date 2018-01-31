Wild Sneak Past Columbus In Shootout Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in a game that went to a shootout Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. The Wild is now 27-18-5 on the season and currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Jason Zucker's power play goal tied the game at one early in the second period, and Charlie Coyle gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 12:10 of the third with his fifth goal of the year.

Zach Parise scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.