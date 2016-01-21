Wild Slump Continues Wednesday In Anaheim

The Ducks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Wednesday night in Anaheim. The Wild fall to 22-16-8 on the season.

The Wild have lost five straight games, and eight of their last ten games, since the beginning of January. Minnesota was 0/3 on the power play Wednesday, and now are 0/24 on the power play since the beginning of the month.

Jarrett Stoll scored the Wild's only goal early in the first period, but Anaheim tied the game four minutes later. The Ducks added two goals in the third period to earn the win.