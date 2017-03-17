Wild Slump Continues In Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Thursday night in Raleigh. The Wild has now lost five of its last six games and fall to 43-23-6 on the season.
Minnesota's Mikael Granlund tied the game at one late in the first period with his 24th goal of the year, but the Hurricanes scored twice in the third period to pull away for the win.
The Wild will host the New York Rangers on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 on AM 1240 WJON.