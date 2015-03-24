Wild Slip Past Leafs Monday

The Minnesota Wild snuck past the Maple Leafs 2-1 in Toronto Monday night to earn their ninth road win in a row. The Wild maintain the top wild card spot in the Western Conference with the win.

Minnesota got a goal from Charlie Coyle with just over a minute remaining in the first period to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission. Coyle's 11th goal of the season was assisted by Thomas Vanek.

After a scoreless second period, the Wild got a goal from Vanek about halfway though the third, his 19th goal of the season. Jake Gardiner broke up Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk's shutout bid with a goal at 13:36.

Dubnyk made 35 saves to pick up yet another win for the Wild, who play at Long Island against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night (5:45 PM, AM 1390).