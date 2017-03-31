Wild Skate Past Sens Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 45-24-8 on the season, good for 98 points.

Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of goals to pace the Wild offense, with Jason Pominville, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Dumba also scoring for Minnesota in the win. Alex Stalock made his Wild debut and stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced to earn the win in net.

The Wild will head to Tennessee to play against the Nashville Predators Saturday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.