Wild Skate By Red Wings 3-1

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Wild had excellent defense between the net last (Monday) night as they pick up the 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves in the win at the Xcel Energy Center. Charlie Coyle scored the first goal of the game and Mikko Koivu scored twice for Minnesota.

The Wild are now 19-10-6 on the season and finished their latest four-game homestand 2-2-0.

The team takes the ice again on Thursday in St. Louis to face the Blues. Drop of the puck is set for 7:00 p.m.