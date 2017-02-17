Wild Sink Stars Thursday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 3-1-1 on their eight game homestand.

Ryan Suter scored a power play goal with less than a second remaining the first period to give the Wild a 1-0 lead. Erik Haula scored at 4:51 of the second period to make the score 2-0 after two periods of play.

Dallas got a goal back early in the third period, but Jared Spurgeon iced the game with a goal with just under seven minutes left.

Darcy Kuemper earned the win with a 34 save performance.