Wild Shut Out By Struggling Ducks

The Minnesota Wild were blanked 3-0 by the struggling Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 23-21-3 on the season with the loss.

The Ducks had lost 12 straight games before Thursday's game, but it didn't show when they scored three goals in the game's first eight minutes. Adam Henrique, Rickard Raquell and Brian Gibbons all found the back of the net for Anaheim in the win.

The Wild actually outshot the Ducks 37-23, but could not solve goaltender John Gibson.

Minnesota will look to get back on track when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.