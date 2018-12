Getty Images

The San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild is now 17-14-2 overall this season.

The Sharks scored two goals in the second period and two more in the third to earn the victory. Logan Couture scored a pair of goals for San Jose in the win.

The Wild will play at Pittsburgh Thursday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with puck drop set for 6 p.m.