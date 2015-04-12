Wild Road Winning Streak Snapped In Season Finale

ST. LOUIS, MO -- The Minnesota Wild's 12-game road winning streak came to an end in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues that wrapped up the 2014-2015 regular season.

Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk had a disappointing game leading into the playoffs -- allowing three goals before getting pulled for backup Darcy Kuemper in the third period.

After a scoreless first period, St. Louis jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second before Marco Scandela cut the lead in half with his 11th goal of the season late in the period.

But the Blues would score just 40 seconds later to take a commanding 3-1 lead heading into the final period.

A power play goal early in the third gave the Blues a 4-1 lead. Zach Parise scored 33rd goal of the year on a power play with under a minute left.

With the loss, the Wild finish the 2014-2015 campaign at 46-28-8 (100 points), one point ahead of Winnipeg for the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Wild and Blues will meet again in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, with their first game coming Thursday night in St. Louis. The two teams split their season series, going 2-2 against each other in 2014-2015.